WerQfest puts spotlight of St. Louis' black queer music community

WerQfest, described as a “digital festival celebrating black queer art and community in St. Louis using the power of entertainment to amplify organizations and voices in the community,” debuts Sunday night, streaming from the Grandel into your home.

WerQfest is presented and headlined by singer Tre G (in conjunction with Shelton Griffith) and also features Paige Alyssa, Bates, DJ Hood Bunnny, Golliday, Asa the Artist, Jalisa Renay, 6MR J.J., Cor.ece, and Cheyenne Devereaux.

Lauron Linnae will host.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Donations will be accepted with prompts to do so during the event. Proceeds benefit Williams and Associates Inc. and Queer and Trans People of Color of St. Louis.

Get more information at werqfest.com

