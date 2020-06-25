You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WerQfest puts spotlight of St. Louis' black queer music community
0 comments

WerQfest puts spotlight of St. Louis' black queer music community

Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020

WerQfest, described as a “digital festival celebrating black queer art and community in St. Louis using the power of entertainment to amplify organizations and voices in the community,” debuts Sunday night, streaming from the Grandel into your home.

WerQfest is presented and headlined by singer Tre G (in conjunction with Shelton Griffith) and also features Paige Alyssa, Bates, DJ Hood Bunnny, Golliday, Asa the Artist, Jalisa Renay, 6MR J.J., Cor.ece, and Cheyenne Devereaux.

Lauron Linnae will host.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Donations will be accepted with prompts to do so during the event. Proceeds benefit Williams and Associates Inc. and Queer and Trans People of Color of St. Louis.

Get more information at werqfest.com

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports