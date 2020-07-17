St. Louis Post-Dispatch pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson hit the virtual air waves with guest speakers in a roundtable Q & A session. Watch the replay as Kevin and his guests talked about the future of the music industry in St. Louis.
Roundtable guests include:
- Paige Alyssa, singer/songwriter
- Pat Hagin, The Pageant/Delmar Hall
- Chris Hansen, Kranzberg Arts Foundation
- John Henry, Off Broadway
- Rafe Williams, Comedian
