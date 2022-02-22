Whiskey Myers heading to St. Louis Music Park

Whiskey Myers with special guests Shane Smith & the Saints and 49 Winchester is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on June 9.
Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at ticketmaster.com.
This summer will mark the second season of St. Louis Music Park.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today