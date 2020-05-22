Whitaker Music Festival is canceled for 2020, but musicians will be paid

Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Whitaker Music festival will not take place in 2020, in line with many events postponed or canceled this year because of “COVID-19 health concerns and continued preventative social distancing measures...While the Garden looks forward to welcoming visitors to this event each summer, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors are the primary concern for the Garden.”

Musicians scheduled to play at the 2020 Whitaker Music Festival will still be paid thanks to the generosity of the Whitaker Foundation.

The festival presents free concerts on Wednesday evenings at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Cohen Amphitheater.

Missouri Botanical Garden will follow local and national health experts in protecting visitors, staff and volunteers as decisions are made about operations there.

The festival plans to resume in 2021.

2019’s Whitaker Music Festival featured Terence Blanchard with E-Collective, Old Souls Revival, Tonina Saputo, River Kittens, the Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience, Mardra and Reggie Thomas, Boomtown United, Annie and the Fur Trappers, Dave Grelle’s Playadors, and Starwolf.

