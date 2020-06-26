Why 'Pop, Lock & Drop It' rapper Huey matters to St. Louis music history

The song was the first single from his album “Notebook Paper.”

“I looked at the whole game and placed it into a notebook, and now I’m making cash off the notebook," he said at the time, explaining the album's title. "I also called it that because I thought it was different. Most people name their CDs after themselves their first time out or name it after their single.”

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” was as infectious as anything on the radio at the time and made Huey a new face on MTV and BET. The song hit the Top 10 on several Billboard charts, going as high as No. 2 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. The video currently has 50 million views on YouTube.

All for a song he wrote in an hour.

“Notebook Paper” (2007) came out swinging, packed with artists including T-Pain, Bow Wow, Yo Gotti, Mario, Trey Songz and Lloyd, along with production by Mannie Fresh, Jazze Pha, Stargate and Laudie.

The album debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart and at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart after selling 29,000 copies in its first week, an opening tally that was lower than expected.