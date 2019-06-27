Wilco is back at the Fox Theatre with a concert on Nov. 14. The show is part of the band’s fall North American tour.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2 at at metrotix.com, ,314-534-1111 and at the box office.
The show is presented by Fox Concerts and the Pageant.
Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy released his own album “Warm” late 2018 and released his memoir. Tweedy sold out the Pageant earlier this year.
Get more information at thepageant.com and fabulousfox.com.