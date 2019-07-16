Wilco will have a new album on hand when it plays the Fox Theatre this fall -- the band is releasing “Ode to Joy” on Oct. 4. The first single is “Love is Everywhere (Beware).”
“Ode to Joy,” and is described as being about finding joy in a dark political climate.
In a statement, lead singer (and Belleville native) Jeff Tweedy said: “There must be more love than hate. Right? I’m not always positive so we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self -- it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends. So...I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that yes, love is everywhere, but also beware! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”
The new album follows the band’s 2016 album “Schmilco.”
The Fox Theatre concert is Nov. 14. Click here for more information on that show date.
Tweedy released solo album “Warm” in 2018, followed this year by companion album “Warmer.” He also released his memoir “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).”