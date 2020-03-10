Wilco, Sleater-Kinney join forces for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are together at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14 as part of the “It’s Time Tour.” The show is a headlining trek of outdoor amphitheaters and venues.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
St. Louis Music Park will open in May.
