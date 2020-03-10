You are the owner of this article.
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney join forces for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney join forces for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are together at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14 as part of the “It’s Time Tour.” The show is a headlining trek of outdoor amphitheaters and venues.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

Click here for more information.

St. Louis Music Park will open in May.

 

 

 

