You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney tour coming to St. Louis Music Park rescheduled for 2021
0 comments

Wilco, Sleater-Kinney tour coming to St. Louis Music Park rescheduled for 2021

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Update: The Wilco and Sleater-Kinney concert at St. Louis Music Park scheduled for Aug. 14 , 2020, has been rescheduled for Aug. 13, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can receive a refund, and should have received an email with instructions. If a ticket-holder did not receive an email, the ticket-holder should go to point of purchase.

The change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are together at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14 as part of the “It’s Time Tour.” The show is a headlining trek of outdoor amphitheaters and venues.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

Click here for more information.

St. Louis Music Park will open in May.

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports