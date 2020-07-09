Wilco, Sleater-Kinney tour coming to St. Louis Music Park rescheduled for 2021

Update: The Wilco and Sleater-Kinney concert at St. Louis Music Park scheduled for Aug. 14 , 2020, has been rescheduled for Aug. 13, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can receive a refund, and should have received an email with instructions. If a ticket-holder did not receive an email, the ticket-holder should go to point of purchase.
The change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are together at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14 as part of the “It’s Time Tour.” The show is a headlining trek of outdoor amphitheaters and venues.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
St. Louis Music Park will open in May.
