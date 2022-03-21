 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willie Nelson headlining the Willie Outlaw Festival coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Outlaw Music Festival at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson performs during the Outlaw Music Festival Saturday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights. 

 Jon Gitchoff

Willie Nelson will headline the Willie Outlaw Festival coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 24 with Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer and Charlie Crockett.

Show time is at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22.50-$350 and on on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at livenation.com.

In a statement, Nelson says: “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

 

Outlaw Music Festival co-founder Keith Wortman says: “Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night. We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”

 

