Winter Jam coming to Family Arena with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon

Christian music tour Winter Jam 2022: All Together Now with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon and I Am They is 6 p.m. March 13 at Family Arena. The pre-jam features Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship.
NewSong hosts and Shane Pruitt will speak.
Tickets are $10 and are only available at the door.
Get more information at familyarena.com.
The event is presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions.
Skillet’s John Cooper says: “We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again. Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, ‘Dominion,’ and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat."
