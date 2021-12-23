 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Winter Jam coming to Family Arena with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon
0 comments

Winter Jam coming to Family Arena with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon

Skillet

Skillet

 Courtesy of the artist

Christian music tour Winter Jam 2022: All Together Now with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon and I Am They is 6 p.m. March 13 at Family Arena. The pre-jam features Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship.  

NewSong hosts and Shane Pruitt will speak.

Tickets are $10 and are only available at the door.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

The event is presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions.

Skillet’s John Cooper says: “We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again. Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, ‘Dominion,’ and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat."

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Get ready for the weekend with St. Louis on the Go!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News