Winter Jam coming to Family Arena with Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon

Skillet’s John Cooper says: “We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again. Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, ‘Dominion,’ and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat."