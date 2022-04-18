 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wiz Khalifa, Logic heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Vinyl Verse Tour 2022'

  • 0
Wiz Khalifa and French Montana

Wiz Khalifa performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are co-headlining the “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 2. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Also on the bill are Fedd the God, C Dot Castro and DJ Drama.

Tickets are $29.50-$109.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at livenation.com.

The tour begins July 27 in Irvine, CA.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wendy Williams 'ready to go back to work' after cancellation of talk show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News