Wiz Khalifa, Logic heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Vinyl Verse Tour 2022'

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are co-headlining the “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 2. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Also on the bill are Fedd the God, C Dot Castro and DJ Drama.
Tickets are $29.50-$109.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at livenation.com.
The tour begins July 27 in Irvine, CA.
