Wu-Tang Clan, Nas opening 'New York State of Mind Tour' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The “New York State of Mind Tour” starring Wu-Tang Clan and Nas is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 30, bringing together the New York City hip-hop legends.

The St. Louis show is the first stop on the tour.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 p.m. April 26 at livenation.com.

 

