Wu-Tang Clan, Nas opening 'New York State of Mind Tour' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The “New York State of Mind Tour” starring Wu-Tang Clan and Nas is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 30, bringing together the New York City hip-hop legends.
The St. Louis show is the first stop on the tour.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 p.m. April 26 at livenation.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
