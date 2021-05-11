 Skip to main content
Wynonna Judd will perform at POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis
Wynonna Judd will perform at POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis

Wynonna Judd

Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performs in concert during her “Wynonna and Friends: Stories & Song Tour 2015” at the American Music Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Wynonna Judd will perform at POWERplex’s Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., with a concert at 8 p.m. June 17.

Drive-In St. Louis features concerts and movies in which attendees watch the entertainment from the small designated area surrounding their vehicles.

Tickets are sold per vehicle; reserved seating is also available. Tickets are $37.50-$449.95 and are available through eventbrite.com.

Get more information at driveinstl.com.

 

