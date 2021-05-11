Wynonna Judd will perform at POWERplex’s Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., with a concert at 8 p.m. June 17.
Drive-In St. Louis features concerts and movies in which attendees watch the entertainment from the small designated area surrounding their vehicles.
Tickets are sold per vehicle; reserved seating is also available. Tickets are $37.50-$449.95 and are available through eventbrite.com.
Get more information at driveinstl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
