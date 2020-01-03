You are the owner of this article.
Xscap3 concert with Tamar Braxton, Carl Thomas, Avant, Al B. Sure is canceled at Chaifetz Arena
Update: This show has been canceled. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the MLK Holiday Jam featuring Xscape3 has been canceled. Refunds are available at point-of-purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded within 7-10 business days.

Update: Al B. Sure had been added to this show.

Original post: The MLK Holiday Jam with Xscap3 (formerly Xscape, minus Kandi Burruss), Tamar Braxton, Carl Thomas,  Avant and Al B. Sure is at Chaifetz Arena on Jan. 19. Cocoa Brown hosts.

 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

