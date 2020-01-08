You are the owner of this article.
Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk coming to Chaifetz Arena
Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk coming to Chaifetz Arena

2019 BET Awards - Show

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

The Streetz on Lock: 2K20 with Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz and Lil Durk is  Feb. 22 Chaifetz Arena. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are forthcoming. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

