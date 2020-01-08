Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk coming to Chaifetz Arena

The Streetz on Lock: 2K20 with Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz and Lil Durk is Feb. 22 Chaifetz Arena. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are forthcoming. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
