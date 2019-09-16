Subscribe for 99¢
Kacey Musgraves at Stifel Theatre

Yola opens for Kacey Musgraves at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Yola's "The Walk Through Fire World Tour" is at Off Broadway on Jan. 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Amythyst Kiah is also on the bill.

Ticketes are $20-$25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

Yola recently opened for Kacey Musgraves at Stifel Theatre.

Upcoming events

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments