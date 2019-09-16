Yola's "The Walk Through Fire World Tour" is at Off Broadway on Jan. 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Amythyst Kiah is also on the bill.
Ticketes are $20-$25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com.
Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
