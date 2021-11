Yola's 'Stand For Myself Tour' coming to the Pageant following Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show

Yola is at the Pageant with a show Feb. 24 as part of her “Stand For Myself Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.

Jac Ross is also on the bill.

Tickets are $27.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Yola recently opened for Chris Stapleton at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, and she sold out Off Broadway early in 2020.

