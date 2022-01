Yola's 'Stand For Myself Tour' coming to the Pageant is postponed until September

Update: Yola’s Feb. 24 concert at the Pageant is postponed until Sept. 11. The date has moved as the singer is moving some of her tour dates in response to concern surrounding the Omicron variant’s rapid rise.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Earlier post: Yola is at the Pageant with a show Feb. 24 as part of her “Stand For Myself Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.

Jac Ross is also on the bill.

Tickets are $27.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at ticketmaster.com.

