Yonder Mountain String Band, Drew and Ellie Holcomb concerts rescheduled at the Sheldon Concert Hall
Yonder Mountain String Band, Drew and Ellie Holcomb concerts rescheduled at the Sheldon Concert Hall

The Drew and Ellie Holcomb and the Yonder Mountain String Band concerts at the Sheldon Concert Hall have been rescheduled in wake of the current pandemic.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, 2021, is not Feb. 23, 2022. The Yonder Mountain String Band, previously rescheduled for Feb. 27, 2021, is not Oct. 24, 2021.

Tickets for these concerts had not yet gone on sale to the public. Sheldon Concert Hall subscribers will be contacted with ticket options.

Get more information at thesheldon.org or call 314-533-9900.

 

