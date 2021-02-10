Yonder Mountain String Band, Drew and Ellie Holcomb concerts rescheduled at the Sheldon Concert Hall

The Drew and Ellie Holcomb and the Yonder Mountain String Band concerts at the Sheldon Concert Hall have been rescheduled in wake of the current pandemic.
Drew and Ellie Holcomb, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, 2021, is not Feb. 23, 2022. The Yonder Mountain String Band, previously rescheduled for Feb. 27, 2021, is not Oct. 24, 2021.
-
St. Lunatics feud signals an end to St. Louis' original hip-hop dynasty
-
Vaccinations, testing, morgue duties — Family Arena, staff take on new duties in pandemic
-
Blue Strawberry emerges as a hot spot for music during pandemic
-
A decade later, St. Louis singer Kenny DeShields is almost ready to release debut album
-
'Judas and the Black Messiah' soundtrack includes Jay-Z, H.E.R., Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Smino
Tickets for these concerts had not yet gone on sale to the public. Sheldon Concert Hall subscribers will be contacted with ticket options.
Get more information at thesheldon.org or call 314-533-9900.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.