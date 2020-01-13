You are the owner of this article.
Young M.A. heading to the Ready Room
Young M.A. heading to the Ready Room

Young M.A.

Rapper Young M.A. performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

 Scott Roth

Rapper Young M.A. is at the Ready Room with a show on April 16; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$30 with a VIP option available and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eventbrite.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

