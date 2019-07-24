Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly have teamed up for a new co-headlining tour coming to Family Arena on Oct. 31. KILLY is also on the bill, and there will be an opening set by Strick.
Tickets are $25-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday only at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold at the box office.
The tour kicks off Sept. 30 on Toronto.
Young Thug’s new album “So Much Fun” will be released this fall. His latest single is “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott. Machine Gun Kelly’s new album is “Hotel Diablo” features “I Think I'm Okay.”