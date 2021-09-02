 Skip to main content
Yung Bleu's Pop's concert is canceled
Yung Bleu's Pop's concert is canceled

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This show is canceled. Refunds will automatically be issued. Click here for more information.

Original post: Yung Bleu is at Pop’s with a show on Sept. 26. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Moon Boy Tour.” Ann Marie, Seddy Hendrinx and NOBY are also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 at ticketweb.com.

Mike Judy Presents is presenting the show.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

