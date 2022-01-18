Zac Brown Band heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Robert Randolph Band

Zac Brown Band returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 with its “Out in the Middle Tour.”

Robert Randolph Band is also on the bill.

Tickets are $30.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at livenation.com. Tickets are also available at the venue’s box office open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for credit card purchases only.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

Zac Brown Band’s August 2021 show at Busch Stadium with Sam Hunt was canceled.

