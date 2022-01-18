 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zac Brown Band heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Robert Randolph Band
0 comments

Zac Brown Band heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Robert Randolph Band

{{featured_button_text}}

Zac Brown Band returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 with its “Out in the Middle Tour.”

Robert Randolph Band is also on the bill.

Tickets are $30.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at livenation.com. Tickets are also available at the venue’s box office open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for credit card purchases only.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

Zac Brown Band’s August 2021 show at Busch Stadium with Sam Hunt was canceled.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News