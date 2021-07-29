Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt concert is canceled at Busch Stadium

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15.

"Music is the heart and soul of human emotion so it was very important to us to bring a big show to life in our hometown this summer," says Amit Dhawan, managing partner of SYNERGY Productions.

Two other Busch Stadium shows slated for 2021, Kenny Chesney and Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, both moved to 2022, making this concert the sole Busch Stadium concert for 2021.

Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, says: “St. Louis is the home of Bud Light Seltzer and we are thrilled to be welcoming fans back to Busch Stadium to celebrate the return of live music. As a passionate music fan myself, I am really excited about the lineup of artists we are bringing together for a must-see show.”

Adds Vicki Bryant of the Cardinals: “We are so excited to welcome concerts back to Busch Stadium. What better way to do it than with a lineup of incredible talent?”

The event is working with local civic officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures and protocols.