Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt headlining 'Welcome Back STL' concert at Busch Stadium in August

St. Louis is getting an outdoor stadium show after all with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt teaming up for the “Welcome Back STL” concert Aug. 13 at Busch Stadium.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

This is Zac Brown Band’s debut show at Busch Stadium; Hunt played the stadium in 2018 with Luke Bryan.

"Welcome Back STL" is presented by Bud Light Seltzer, the St. Louis Cardinals and SYNERGY Productions.

Tickets are $50-$250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15.

"Music is the heart and soul of human emotion so it was very important to us to bring a big show to life in our hometown this summer," says Amit Dhawan, managing partner of SYNERGY Productions LLC.

Two other Busch Stadium shows slated for 2021, Kenny Chesney and Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, both moved to 2022, making this concert the sole Busch Stadium concert for 2021.