Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt to headline 'Welcome Back STL' concert in August at Busch Stadium

St. Louis is getting an outdoor stadium show after all with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt teaming up for the “Welcome Back STL” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Busch Stadium.

This is Zac Brown Band’s debut show at Busch Stadium; Hunt played the stadium in 2018 with Luke Bryan.

"Welcome Back STL" is presented by Bud Light Seltzer, the Cardinals and SYNERGY Productions.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15.

"Music is the heart and soul of human emotion so it was very important to us to bring a big show to life in our hometown this summer," says Amit Dhawan, managing partner of SYNERGY Productions.

Two other Busch Stadium shows slated for 2021, Kenny Chesney and Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, both moved to 2022, making this concert the sole Busch Stadium concert for 2021.

Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, says: “St. Louis is the home of Bud Light Seltzer and we are thrilled to be welcoming fans back to Busch Stadium to celebrate the return of live music. As a passionate music fan myself, I am really excited about the lineup of artists we are bringing together for a must-see show.”