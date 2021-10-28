 Skip to main content
Zida Lioness bringing Jhené Aiko to Blueberry Hill Duck Room
St. Louis singer Zida Lioness will perform Reflections of Jhené Aiko, a tribute show to Jhené Aiko, at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Blueberry Hill Duck Room.

Tickets are $12 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at ticketmaster.com.

Blueberry Hill Duck Room requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Zida Lioness performed a tribute to Amy Winehouse at City Foundry earlier this year.

