Zida Lioness bringing Jhené Aiko to Blueberry Hill Duck Room

St. Louis singer Zida Lioness will perform Reflections of Jhené Aiko, a tribute show to Jhené Aiko, at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Blueberry Hill Duck Room.
Tickets are $12 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at ticketmaster.com.
-
No longer 'Da Skool Boy,' Murphy Lee is in professor mode with '2nd Time Around'
-
El Monstero lines up its winter shows at the Pageant
-
Bon Iver coming to St. Louis Music Park
-
Sample Kulture brings its 'future soul' sound to Jazz St. Louis debut
-
What's poppin'? Jack Harlow, in his sold-out concert at the Pageant
Blueberry Hill Duck Room requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Zida Lioness performed a tribute to Amy Winehouse at City Foundry earlier this year.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today