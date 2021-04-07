Zida Lioness, Coco Soul, DJ Jmo, Short Round Stringband added to Open Air Concert Series

New dates have been added to the Open Air Concert Series, taking the series through the end of May. Shows take place outdoors under a tent next to the Grandel.
The new dates are:
-- May 7, Coco Soul
-- May 8, Demarius Hicks Quintet’s “Chick Corea Electric Band Tribute”
-- May 9, TBA Mother’s Day Brunch, May 9
-- May 14, Two Cities One World
-- May 15, Mark Harris II
-- May 16, Zida Lioness
-- May 21, Coleman Hughes Project featuring Adrianne Felton
-- May 22, Monkh
-- May 23, Short Round Stringband
-- May 28, Tom Bryne Quartet featuring Kim Fuller
-- May 29, HEAL Center for the Arts “Point of View” Jazz Ensemble
-- May 30, DJ Jmo Brunch Session
Sunday shows are brunch shows.
Tickets start at $10 and at metrotix.com. A food and beverage minimum is required.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures are in place.
The event is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in conjunction with Jazz St. Louis and WSIE FM the Sound.