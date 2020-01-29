ZZ Top and Cheap Trick bring Marquise Knox on for Canadian leg of their tour

ZZ Top and Cheap Trick have signed up for more Marquise Knox.
St. Louis blues performer Knox joined the tour featuring the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands last last summer including its September show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Now, Knox has announced he’s on board for the Canadian leg of the tour that begins in April
Here are the dates, taking Knox through May:
-- April 29, Victoria, British Columbia
-- May 1, Abbotsford, Canada
-- May 2, Penticton, Canada
-- May 6, Lethbridge, Alberta
-- May 8, Enoch, Alberta
-- May 9, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
-- May 10, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
-- May 16, Ottawa, Ontario
-- May 17, Laval, Quebec
-- May 19, Moncton, New Brunswick
-- May 20, Halifax, Canada
-- May 23-24, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador