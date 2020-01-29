You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick bring Marquise Knox on for Canadian leg of their tour
0 comments

ZZ Top and Cheap Trick bring Marquise Knox on for Canadian leg of their tour

Support local journalism for 99¢

ZZ Top and Cheap Trick have signed up for more Marquise Knox.

St. Louis blues performer Knox joined the tour featuring the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands last last summer including its September show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Now, Knox has announced he’s on board for the Canadian leg of the tour that begins in April

Here are the dates, taking Knox through May:

-- April 29, Victoria, British Columbia

-- May 1, Abbotsford, Canada

-- May 2, Penticton, Canada

-- May 6, Lethbridge, Alberta

-- May 8, Enoch, Alberta

-- May 9, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

-- May 10, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

-- May 16, Ottawa, Ontario

-- May 17, Laval, Quebec

-- May 19, Moncton, New Brunswick

-- May 20, Halifax, Canada

-- May 23-24, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador 

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports