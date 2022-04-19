ZZ Top bringing 'Raw Whiskey Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Legendary band ZZ Top's "Raw Whiskey Tour" is at St. Louis Music Park with a concert on Aug. 18.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$249 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.
2021 marks the second season of St. Louis Music Park, which will begin in May.
The band will release the live album “Raw” July 22. The album serves as the soundtrack to the band’s Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” and includes final live performances from bassist Dusty Hill. Hill died in 2021.
In a statement, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said: "It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was.”
