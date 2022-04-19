ZZ Top bringing 'Raw Whiskey Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

In a statement, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said: "It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was.”