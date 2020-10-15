Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee says he'll leave the country if Trump is reelected

Drummer and frequent Donald Trump critic Tommy Lee has sworn he'll move to Europe if the President is reelected.
In an excerpt from his interview with The Big Issue magazine, the Mötley Crüe drummer vowed to relocate to Greece, where he was born, if Trump wins the 2020 election.
"Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I'm coming over to visit the UK," he told the UK publication. "I'm out of here. I'll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands."
Lee has repeatedly criticized the President since Trump's election in 2016, most recently admonishing him for refusing to condemn white supremacy in the first presidential debate in September.
The President, Lee told The Big Issue, has weakened the United States' reputation as a global superpower.
"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we're embarrassing," he said. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: 'What the f**k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"
Lee's one of several rock stars who've come out against Trump.
Dee Snider, frontman for Twisted Sister and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant, criticized the President in August for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
And artists like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Neil Young have asked Trump not to play their songs at his rallies, citing political differences. Bruce Springsteen, who said in 2018 he believes Trump will be reelected, released a song in protest of Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.
🎸Itching for concerts?
Here's where you can find live music, safely
Ballpark Village
Ballpark Village's Together Credit Union Plaza, formerly known as Busch II Infield, can hold 3,000 guests in normal circumstances. The turf plaza also features seating, a big LED screen, and games such as cornhole and Jumbo Jenga.
Moon and the Teenage Dirtbags • 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Johnny Henry • 5 p.m. Oct. 15
Johnny Chase • 5 p.m. Oct. 16
DJ Mike Justis • 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 9 p.m. Oct. 23, 9 p.m. Oct. 30
Steve Ewing Duo • 4 p.m. Oct. 17
DJ Who • 8 p.m. Oct. 17
DJ Franco • 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1
Ryan Marquez and Little Dylan Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 22
The Mixtapes • 4 p.m. Oct. 24
Greasy • 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Leslie Craig and Scott Logan • 5 p.m. Oct. 29
Brian Graves • 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free ($15 Oct. 14, benefits Kids Rock Cancer) • More info stlballparkvillage.com
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups
The downtown venue closed March 15 with a performance by Love Jones the Band but reopened "cautiously" for concerts during the summer, operations manager John May said at the time. "We didn’t want to be overrun by people. We said, ‘Let’s open and see what it is.’”
Big Rich McDonough and the Rhythm Renegades • 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Oct. 31
Billy Barnett Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Billy Barnett • 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 (patio)
Brock Walker & Friends featuring Sylvia Herron • 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31
Love Jones the Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 18
Mat Wilson • 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25 (patio)
Gene Jackson and Soul Reunion • 3 p.m. Oct. 18
Joe Metzka Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 22
Johnnie Taylor Tribute Show • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Robert Nelson and the Renaissance • 3 and 5 p.m. Oct. 25
Gene Jackson & Power Play • 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Six String Survivors • 7 p.m. Oct. 26
John McVey • 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Ivas Jones Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where 700 South Broadway • How much Ticket prices vary; reservations required • More info bbsjazzbluessoups.com
Blue Sky Brunch Series
The Blue Sky Brunch Series, presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Open Highway Music Festival, showcases bluegrass and Americana sounds outside the Grandel. Food and beverages are available for purchase in advance.
Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of the Mighty Pines • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 11
John Henry • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 18
Beth Bombara • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 25
Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10, $15 food and beverage minimum required with ticket purchases • More info metrotix.com
Blue Strawberry
This intimate Central West End cabaret reopened in June for "Pop-Up Piano Bar" performances and since has been featuring a varied selection of artists.
Stryker • 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Katie McGrath • 8 p.m. Oct. 16-17
Rick Jensen • 7 p.m. Oct. 21
Laka • 8 p.m. Oct. 22
Steve Brammeier • 8 p.m. Oct. 23
Beverly Brennan • 8 p.m. Oct. 24
John McDaniel • 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Lola Kristine • 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Zola Lioness • 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Ken Haller • 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich • 8 p.m. Nov. 5-6
Robert Nelson After 5 Jazz Party • 8 p.m. Nov. 7
Nation Rauscher Quintet featuring Debby Lennon • 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Christine Brewer • 8 p.m. Nov. 20-21
Steve Ross • 8 p.m. Nov. 27-28
Where 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much Ticket prices vary • More info bluestrawberrystl.com
Broadway Oyster Bar
Live music returned to Broadway Oyster Bar downtown in June. After a temporary closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the venue was sanitized and reopened this week.
Steven Woolley • 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 28
Butch Moore • 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 26
Pierce Crask • 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Ethan Jones • 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 25
All Roostered Up • Noon Oct. 17, Oct. 24
Gerard Erker • 2 p.m. Oct. 18
Brock Walker • 6 p.m. Oct. 19
Leah Osborne • 6 p.m. Oct. 20
Eric Lysaght • 6 p.m. Oct. 21
Kevin Buckley • 5 p.m. Oct. 23
Duhart Duo • 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Old Salt Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 30
Where 736 South Broadway • How much Free • More info broadwayoysterbar.com
Evangeline's Bistro and Music House
The Central West End staple continues its mix of tasty New Orleans fare and jazzy, bluesy sounds indoors and on its patio.
Hot Jazz Brunch with Janet Evra • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11, Oct. 18
Jenn Asia • 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (patio), 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Joe Metzka • 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 29
Curt Copeland and Roaming Home • 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Janet Erva • 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Polly Ann and the Tennessee Pearls • 7 p.m. Oct. 22
Brother Jefferson Blues Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Jazz Troubadours & the Panderknots • 7 p.m. Oct. 24
Jazz Brunch with Jim Manley Band • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25
Where 512 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info evangelinesstl.com
The Focal Point
St. Louis’ premiere roots music listening room since 1975 is presenting its Outdoor Concert Series in the back parking lot.
Rum Drum Ramblers • 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, sold out
An Afternoon of Jazz Guitar with Dave Black, Farshid Etniko, and special guest Mark Torlina • 1 p.m. Oct. 17
River Bend • 3 p.m. Oct. 18
Where 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood • How much $10 • More info the focalpoint.com
Gaslight Studio
Bring your lawn chairs to this outdoor series featuring an assortment of music.
Glaze and the Moonkings with Jordan Suter • 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Me & Bobby Levine “Dead Tribute” • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
ATG, Scrub, Eagan’s Rats • 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Atomic Junkshot • 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where 4916 Shaw Avenue • How much Free • More info gaslightstl.com
Hammerstone's
The Soulard staple is open for nightly concerts. When live music returned to Hammerstone's in June, the venue's owners made an impassioned plea on Facebook for guests to be vigilant about wearing masks.
Monday Night Review with Tim, Danny and Randy • 7 p.m. Oct. 19
Naked Mike • 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Oct. 27
Margret Bianchetta • 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28
John McVey Band • 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Oct. 18, 6 p.m. Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. Oct. 28
Nate Lowery • 4 p.m. Oct. 15
Paul Bonn & the Bluesmen • 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Kingdom Brothers • 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Uncle Albert • 7 p.m. Oct. 17
Erik Brooks • 8 p.m. Oct. 18
Hunter • 4 p.m. Oct. 22
Hush Life • 7 p.m. Oct. 22
Roland Johnson and Soul Endeavor • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Rich McDonough and the Rhythm Renegades • 3 p.m. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Amanda Fish Duo • 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Gene Jackson’s Power Play Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where 2028 South Ninth Street • How much $5 • More info hammerstones.net
The Lot
The Lot debuted in September with a concept similar to a drive-in concert, minus the cars. Guests enjoy shows from assigned 9-by-9-foot turf spaces that each hold four people. "The only possible way to do this was to have all this open space," said Drew Jameson of Jamo Presents. "We needed more space than any brick-and-mortar (venue). It needed to be outdoors so we could bring this energy to downtown proper." Guests can preorder concessions online or at the venue by using a smartphone.
Andy Frasco & the U.N. • 7 p.m. Oct. 13 (sold out)
Sean Canan’s Voodoo Tom Petty • 7 p.m. Oct. 15 (sold out)
Funky Butt Brass Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 16 (sold out)
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops • 7 p.m. Oct. 17 (sold out), 3 p.m. Oct. 18
Sean Canan’s Voodoo JGB • 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (sold out)
The Scandaleros present A Tribute to Watkins Glen Summer Jam 1973: The Music of the Allman Brothers Band, the Grateful Dead and the Band with special guests the Funky Butt Brass Band Horns • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start with Roland Johnson • Noon Oct. 24
The Mighty Pines • 7 p.m. Oct. 24
Neal Francis • 3 p.m. Oct. 25
Sean Canan’s Voodoo 2020 • 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Tonina and Mvstermind’s All Hallow’s Eve • 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Dia de los Muertos with Javier Mendoza aka Hobo Cane • 3 p.m. Nov. 1
Where 714 Cerre Street • How much Various ticket prices • More info jamopresents.com
Old Rock House's Listening Room Series
After six months of inactivity and a previous unsuccessful restart, indoor shows returned to Old Rock House in September with the Listening Room Series. Capacity is 50 guests per show, well below the venue's usual capacity of 500. ”We believe, as dangerous as coronavirus is, the world staying isolated and not listening to music is just as dangerous,” said Tim Weber, Old Rock House managing partner. “We gotta work together to figure this out.”
LuSid • 8 p.m. Oct. 16 (sold out)
Jason Nelson Band • 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Hounds • 8 p.m. Oct. 24
The Provels, Emily Wallace • 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Voodoo Acoustic Night 1 • 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Voodoo Acoustic Night 2 • 8 p.m. Nov. 14)
Where 1200 South Seventh Street • How much Ticket prices vary • More info oldrockhouse.com
Open Air Concert Series
Presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis, the series brings live jazz, blues and soul to Grand Center. St. Louis acts will perform in a tent outside the Grandel. “It’s a celebration of our great St. Louis musicians in a comfortable, outdoor tented event,” said Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “In these pandemic times, we’re trying to create safe places to enjoy culture. We want to do it with care and with proper protocol.” Food and drinks must be ordered in advance.
Ptah Williams and Tracer featuring Debby Lennon • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16
Good 4 the Soul • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Lisella Martin • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23
Denise Thimes • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 with a $30 food and beverage minimum per ticket, all tickets reserved seating • More info metrotix.com
The Pageant's Glimmer of Normalcy Series
After more than six months, concerts — with audiences — are returning to the Pageant. The “Glimmer of Normalcy Series” signals the Pageant’s first steps toward a return to normal. It’s also a celebration of the venue’s 20th anniversary. Seating will be capped at 332 on both levels. The venue normally has a flexible capacity of 750 to 2,300. “This is not how you construct a business plan,” said Pat Hagin, the Pageant’s managing partner. “It’s not about money for any of us. In the real world, none of this makes sense. We’re just doing what we love to do: put on shows.”
Anthology: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band • 8 p.m. Oct. 24
The Hard Promises: The Definitive Tom Petty Songbook • 8 p.m. Oct. 30-31 (sold out)
Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra • 8 p.m. Nov. 6
Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 7
John Henry/The Sleepy Rubies Duel EP Release Show • 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 14
Beth Bombara • 8 p.m. Nov. 20
Jake’s Leg Grateful Dead Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin • 8 p.m. Nov. 24-25
Steve Pecaro’s Annual Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 28
Dr. Zhivegas: The Music of Prince • 8 p.m. Nov. 27
My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys • 8 p.m. Dec. 4
Danny Liston & Friends’ Spirit of Christmas Show featuring Tony Campanella and Dickie Steltenpohl • 8 p.m. Dec. 5 (benefits STL Area Foodbank)
Thunderhead: The Rush Experience • 8 p.m. Dec. 11
Funky Butt Brass Band Christmas Brasstravaganza • 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13
Where 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Ticket prices vary • More info thepageant.com
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra resumes in-person concerts at Powell Hall this month, along with a chamber music festival Oct. 28-Nov. 8 and additional chamber concerts Nov. 12-21.
Stéphane Denève and the SLSO: Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” • 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 3 p.m. Oct. 18
Stéphane Denève and the SLSO: Richard Strauss’ “Metamorphosen,” Dvořák’s “Serenade for Winds,” Takashi Yoshimatsu’s “And birds are still …” • 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$45 • More info slso.org
