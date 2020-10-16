Nelly to appear on Budweiser can: 'It's a little overwhelming'

Nelly’s first impression of the can itself?

“I thought it was dope, man,” he said. “I mean, the picture was cool. That’s the main thing you worry about. It’s like, OK, how’s the picture gonna turn out? Because it’s not (in) color, or it’s not a traditional promo pic. But they did a great job.”

The Budweiser partnership continues a high-profile year for Nelly. “Country Grammar,” which put St. Louis hip hop on the national map with hits like the title track and “Ride Wit Me,” turned 20 earlier this year.

“The fact that it is 20 years, and the fact that it doesn't seem that long ago, I mean, that hits you a little different,” he said. “But you're thankful that it did impact so many people's lives. You're thankful for all the joy and all the opportunities that it did bring people outside of the people who you even know.”

Nelly is also currently starring on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC.

“It's something that I knew would push me because, I mean, I do have two left feet,” he said.