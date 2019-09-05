It seems hard to imagine a world without “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” one of the Temptations’ greatest and most enduring hits. But as group co-founder and sole surviving original member Otis Williams tells it, the song almost didn’t get recorded.
“We were tired of all those psychedelic soul songs we were doing at that time,” Williams says by phone from Detroit, where he is attending a function at the Motown Museum. Starting in 1968, the group’s material shifted from snappy R&B hits and smooth ballads like their signature hit, “My Girl,” to harder, grittier material that reflected the turbulent times: “Cloud Nine,” “Runaway Child, Running Wild,” “Psychedelic Shack,” “Ball of Confusion.”
“Being out in the world like we were, our public would say, ‘When are you guys going to come back to (songs like) ‘My Girl’ and ‘I Wish It Would Rain?’” Williams says.
Norman Whitfield, who had guided the group through those great hits and many others, was no longer its producer. But the group met with him to discuss “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” which Whitfield had written with frequent collaborator Barrett Strong.
“We had a very strong verbal confrontation, the Tempts and Norman,” Williams says. “And he said, ‘Otis, I promise you this will be a smash. Trust me. Trust me.’ I said, ‘Come on, fellas, let’s go ahead and knock this one out so we can go back on the road.’”
Knock it out they did, and with some dramatic and imaginative production work by Whitfield, it was a groundbreaking, chart-topping and Grammy-winning smash.
“It came out like Norman said,” Williams says. “It’s just one of those songs that was not to be denied.”
As a group, neither are the Temptations to be denied.
First and foremost, of course, is the music — great hits like “My Girl,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “I Wish It Would Rain” and so many more: 71 Top 40 singles on the R&B chart, 14 of them No. 1; 37 Top 40 singles on the pop chart, four of them No. 1.
The Temptations also boasted great talents such as David Ruffin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Dennis Edwards and other key members who sang, danced, lived large and exited the group, in some cases dying in tragic and needless ways.
“The world loved the Tempts, but there were times that the Tempts didn’t love ourselves,” Williams says.
Over the years, more than two dozen singers have been members of the group. The current lineup includes Williams, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs, Ron Tyson and Willie Green.
When new members join, Williams says, “they are already standing on the shoulders of greatness. Our thing today is to continue carrying on that legacy — the dream and the love that people have for the Tempts.”
As for his continued ability to do that, he says, “I give it all to God. I’ve been very blessed to have whatever voice was needed to sing the songs that have continued us on — being able to adapt to whatever is necessary.”
Last year, the group recorded a new album, “All the Time,” which features covers of songs by contemporary stars Sam Smith, John Mayer and the Weeknd as well as several originals.
But these days much of the interest in the group is being generated by “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the jukebox musical that this year was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning one (for best choreography).
The musical, like the 1998 TV miniseries “The Temptations,” is based on Williams’ 1988 memoir, “Temptations.” He’s thrilled with the success of the Broadway show, obviously, but also moved by the memories it conjures of the road he’s traveled.
“It’s a wonderful revelation to sit out in the audience and see my life story being portrayed so well by the very young and talented actors and actresses that’s doing the Temptations’ life story,” he says. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined all this when we started singing almost 60 years ago.
“All I can do is sit there and thank God for all the blessings, for all this to be happening to me.”
