Partnership as spouses, parents informs the music of Shovels & Rope

Before joining together musically under the name Shovels & Rope — as well as in life as a married couple — singers-songwriters Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst were otherwise occupied: Hearst pursuing a solo career and Trent playing in other bands before recording and performing on his own.

Nine albums into their partnership, the latest of which is “Manticore,” released this year, the folk/country/indie-rock duo — now with two children in tow — remains artistically adventurous and domestically committed to being a wholly self-contained unit.

“We use the analogy ‘mom-and-pop shop’ all the time,” Hearst says.

Shovels & Rope perform July 30 at Chesterfield Amphitheater as part of the Open Highway Music Festival.

The joys, sorrow, enervations and responsibilities of life as spouses and parents figure in the couple’s music, as you’d expect. On “Manticore,” the song “Bleed Me” makes this offer/promise to their kids: “I will remain/Yours to drain,” while at the same time assuring them “You are the best part of me.”

“Divide and Conquer,” meanwhile, offers a picture of a chaotic couple on the verge of collapse but somehow holding things together: “no longer free but somehow stronger.”

It’s one thing to sing about that stuff, but how do they do it in real life?

“Pardon me for quoting our own jam, but we have to divide and conquer all the time,” Trent says. “One person has to do this while the other does that. One has to watch the kids while the other gets something done. We’d been doing it so long before they showed up, we’re pretty good at it now.”

Quoting a universally acknowledged source of wisdom — Mr. Miyagi from “The Karate Kid” — Trent adds this: “Balance is key.”

Writing the songs that would end up on “Manticore” back in 2019, Hearst and Trent had intended to make a bare-bones acoustic album. But then, of course, the pandemic came along and shut down everything, giving the pair more time to tinker with the material in the Whip, their home studio on Johns Island, South Carolina.

“Coming out of a big touring cycle and a big, loud record (2019’s 'By Blood'), we had the inspiration to record something more stripped-down,” Hearst says. They recorded the songs that way, “and it sounded great,” she adds. “Then we kept staying home and had time to explore other possibilities. It kept expanding.”

“The intention was to make it small,” Trent concurs. “And then that became just kind of an interesting jumping-off point for not making it small.

“But,” he adds, “some of it still ended up small.”

The title “Manticore” — named after the mythical man-eating monster — sounds a little prog-rock for an Americana duo, but there were reasons for calling it that.

“Michael is a Scorpio, and I’m a Leo, and we’re both like the stereotypes of people with those zodiac signs,” Hearst says. "And in ancient Persian mythology, you’ve got this beast with the body of a lion, the tail of a scorpion and the face of a human. Also, it’s an expansion on the idea that we are a two-headed monster with eight arms and legs flailing about.

“We were also experimenting with the name ‘manti-hardcore,’ or ‘hardcore manticore.’ We liked the play on words.”

Lyrically, there’s a world-weariness to the new album’s songs, which is interesting given that their composition preceded the pandemic but in a way seem predictive of the stresses and strains that were to come.

But that’s just where the pair found themselves attitudinally at that time.

“I do think we were pretty tired,” Trent admits. “And you know, the world is hard right now — it’s a lot to weather. But I think we do eke out some hope here and there. Like (the album’s closing song) ‘The Human Race.’ There’s a little spoonful of hope at the end of that song, the end of the record. And I think that goes a long way.”