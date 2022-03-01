 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Summers replaces Dmitry Sinkovsky on SLSO podium this weekend

Dmitry Sinkovsky

Dmitry Sinkovsky 

 Photo by Marco Borggreve

Russian conductor, violinist and countertenor Dmitry Sinkovsky, who was to make his St. Louis Symphony Orchestra debut with three concerts this weekend at Powell Hall, will not appear as scheduled.

According to a statement released by the SLSO, Sinkovsky’s cancellation is due to his inability to travel to St. Louis this week.

Summers, Patrick.jpg

Patrick Summers

Stepping up to the podium on short notice is Patrick Summers, the artistic and music director of the Houston Grand Opera, who will make his SLSO debut conducting the orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, principal horn Roger Kaza and a quartet of vocal soloists, as well as performing himself. 

Some of the musical selections have also changed. Replacing works by J.C. Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and G.F. Handel which were to be played in the first half of the concerts is an all-Mozart program, including the overture and “Non più di Fiori” (the latter number sung by Summers) from the opera “La Clemenza di Tito”; and “Horn Concerto No. 2.” As previously scheduled, “Requiem,” will be performed by the orchestra, chorus, and soloists Erica Petrocelli (soparan), Jennifer Johnson Cano (mezzo-soprano), Nicholas Phan (tenor) and Soloman Howard (bass).

The concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 4, 8 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6 at Powell Hall.

