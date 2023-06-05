Oh, Shania, how much your fans have missed you.

They nearly filled Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday night, thrilled to see the woman who owned the country (and pop) charts in the 1990s.

And Twain took full advantage of their devotion with a two-hour show heavy on spectacle and distractions and light on the powerful vocals that rocketed her to fame nearly 30 years ago.

But after battles with Lyme disease and COVID, her voice now is a sometimes scratchy shell of what it was when she could belt out hits like “Still the One” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.”

She opened with a strangely gimmicky arrival, being pulled around the lower level on a rolling stage — akin to a wagon — clad in a trench coat and short blond hair as she sang “Waking Up Dreaming” and made her way, laboriously, to the main stage to segue into “Up.”

As the night unfolded, her voice cracked and failed multiple times, noticeably on “Roll Me Down the River” and “Still the One.” When she talked about her fear of never singing again, she sounded almost manic — perhaps knowing how much she has lost.

Yet there were plenty of moments it was clear the audience came less for her current singing and more for the show. Her two male dancers were fun nearly to a fault, with a random tap dance sequence and gymnastics thrown in. Add in Twain’s wardrobe — a black and silver sort of bedazzled bra with a pink and orange gauzy train that Twain came close to tripping on — and there was plenty to see. And what was you with the long weird wig?

Twain also offered plenty of fan interaction, bringing a 6-year-old girl on stage, as well as a selfie-taking super fan and six random couples for one of her few ballads, “From This Moment.”

During a medley of songs that included “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face” and “Water, Bring me Water” Twain’s voice was hard to hear, either the victim or beneficiary of a strange mix.

Her voice did seem to get stronger as the night went on, sounding solid on “Party for Two” and “Forever and for Always.”

She closed her main set with “Queen of Me,” the name of her 2023 tour and most recent album.

And most of the fans hung around for the encores, the eagerly awaited “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” which saw Twain return to the stage in a black top hat and thigh-high black boots before she closed with her finale, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Breland opened the show with a 35-minute set, noted his St. Louis roots and told the crowd he sang Twain’s songs in high school.

“And I just missed my 10-year reunion because I was on tour with her,” he marveled.

