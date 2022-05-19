Review: 'Live at the Pulitzer' series winds down with Socolofsky’s 'feminist rager-lullabies'

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra continues its excellent programming of new music, including works by female composers.

For the final installment Wednesday evening of this season's "Live at the Pulitzer" series, members of the SLSO performed Annika Socolofsky’s "Don’t Say a Word" (2019). The piece filters children's lullabies and nursery rhymes through a feminist-, LGBTQ-focused lens, with some very modern music. She calls the music "feminist rager-lullabies."

The series, presented at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, is curated by creative partner Tim Munro.

The eight movements of "Don’t Say a Word" include lyrics from “Hush Little Baby” and other songs, although the original melodies aren’t featured among the mostly atonal music. A program card listed movement names and performers but no program notes, which could have assisted a comparison of the composer’s choices of text with the resultant music. Did she edit the words or just make small quotations?

Also, being able to see the performers would have assisted audience understanding, even if just to see what combination of instruments made a particular sound.

Socolofsky sang her own composition, accompanied by SLSO musicians Andrea Kaplan (flute), Tzuying Huang (clarinet), Melody Lee (violin), Bjorn Ranheim (cello) and Alan Stewart (percussion), plus Nina Ferrigno (piano).

The set begins with unaccompanied voice, and instruments are added slowly and sparingly throughout the movements. The voice takes part in interplay among the instruments, sometimes as equals, and there was emphasis on the cello, long notes in the flute, and shushing and white noise in the voice.

As composer and vocalist, Socolofsky brings a smooth, supple voice and an ability to sing difficult intervals and demanding music accurately. Plus, there’s an occasional jazzy tinge but not electronic filtering.

Appropriately, the final movement was the most lullaby-like.