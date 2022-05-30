Review: St. Louis Chamber Chorus season ends with focus on female composers

For the final concert of its 66th season on Sunday, the St. Louis Chamber Chorus performed a selection of British music, pieces by outgoing and incoming composers-in-residence, and the Missa brevis "In Tempore Belli" ("In Time of War") by 20th-century Hungarian composer Zoltan Kodály.

Under the direction of artistic director Philip Barnes, the concert was performed in front of the large, beautiful stained glass windows of First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood, which also served as an acoustic shell.

British composer John Rutter’s “A Choral Fanfare,” setting an excerpt from Psalm 81, opened the concert with a big splash of sound on the text “Blow up the trumpet in the new moon.” Rutter’s technique isn’t particularly modern, but the accessibility of his music has made him among the most notable contemporary composers of choral music.

Next came three pieces from the English Madrigal School, “Now Is the Month of Maying” by Thomas Morley, “Death Hath Deprived Me” by Thomas Weelkes and “This Merry Month of May” by William Byrd. This music is usually performed by smaller madrigal choirs but came through clearly from the large, masked chorus.

Barnes and the St. Louis Chamber Chorus, longtime champions of female composers, have an active program of composers-in-residence. “Welcome the Summer” is by former resident composer Clare Maclean, originally from New Zealand but now living in Australia. “Media Vita” ("In the Midst of Life We Are in Death") is by Kerensa Briggs, who becomes the next composer-in-residence, and “Luciasvit” ("Lucia Song," sung in Swedish) is by Marten Jansson, who precedes Briggs.

“Welcome the Summer” is in a more modern style than Rutter’s piece but similarly begins with a big splash of choral singing; it seems to consist of one giant phrase and later dies away to a hushed “amen.” “Media Vita” is more hushed and sonorous, featuring a beautiful timbre augmented by added-note harmony. And Jansson’s “Lucia Song” is a group of four carols for St. Lucy’s Day, featuring the most conservative music of all these contemporary composers. The “Sankta Lucia” melody in the fourth movement is familiar, and the full cycle was performed in the chorus' recent Christmas concert. Unable to travel to St. Louis then, Jansson was in attendance Sunday afternoon.

Between the Briggs and Jansson pieces, the chorus performed “Lay A Garland” by 19th-century British-German composer Robert Lucas de Pearsall. Hushed, respectfully funereal and beautifully tuned, it in some respects reflected on Renaissance madrigals.

In the first half of the concert, Barnes employed the help of assistant conductors Andy Jensen and Orin Johnson, and in the “Missa Brevis” that followed intermission, Bill Stein accompanied on First Presbyterian Church’s pipe organ. A stirring “Introitus” was played as the choir entered, but otherwise Stein’s performance was notable for sensitively accompanying the choir without overwhelming it.

The movements of the Catholic Mass provided Kodály with a variety of expressive opportunities, which he treated with folklike melodies and modal harmonies. Some of the sopranos’ singing was a bit squeaky when Kodály wrote high notes, but the 35-minute "Missa Brevis" led Barnes to speculate what a full Mass would have been.

A rousing conclusion on “hosanna” led to a standing ovation, which led to an encore: Gustav Holst’s setting of the same “Now Is the Month of Maying” text performed earlier in Thomas Morley’s setting.