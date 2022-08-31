Review: Wu-Tang Clan underwhelms, Nas and Busta Rhymes soar in St. Louis tour kickoff

Kendrick Lamar's mind-blowing concert last week in Kansas City was a reminder of how high a hip-hop show can soar.

Fast-forward to Tuesday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, where the "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" kickoff with co-headliners Wu-Tang Clan and Nas was a different kind of reminder: that live hip-hop shows don't always engage fans.

The tour opener was a score for the Maryland Heights venue and for the moderate-sized crowd of more mature hip-hop fans in attendance.

On paper, the tour reads as a large-scale love letter to New York hip-hop. The two big acts are perfectly matched: Nas is a hip-hop god, while Wu-Tang Clan is one of the biggest groups in the genre's history, made even bigger by its members’ many solo ventures.

Adding Busta Rhymes to the mix at the last minute was genius. But the whole thing failed to fully jell, proving underwhelming with notable exceptions.

Drab, lazy staging didn’t help. Nor did the absence of Wu-Tang Clan’s star player, Method Man. Proceeding without him was a bold choice.

The rest of the group's core was there: RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U God, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard (son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard).

The show was performed mixtape-style, a structure popularized on tour by New Kids on the Block; Chris Brown and Lil Baby also did something similar recently at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Rather than an opening act followed by a headliner, the performers take turns onstage all night.

But at just two hours, there wasn't time for the three acts to really lean into their material. The format also didn't lend itself to efficiently or for anticipation of what would come next.

This tour really should’ve been Wu-Tang Clan’s crowning achievement. There's renewed interest in the group after two seasons of the successful Hulu drama “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” (A third season is on the way.)

But the show was lackluster from the moment the Wu-Tang Clan rappers unceremoniously took the stage for “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit” and “Cream,” while old martial-arts movies flickered in the background.

“We’re gonna take y’all down the ‘36 Chambers,’” RZA said, referring to the group’s 1993 debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).” But the dive wasn’t deep enough, and the energy was lacking.

Nas joined the crew for “Verbal Intercourse” before taking over the stage for “It’s Mine,” “Got Ur Self a Gun” and “It Ain't Hard to Tell.” Nas spoke about his last visit to St. Louis — on the same stage in 2019 with Mary J. Blige — and said he wanted to return every year, before performing “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” and “N.Y. State of Mind.”

Wu-Tang Clan returned for more songs, including “Ice Cream" and “Severe Punishment,” but there were too many missed opportunities: Method Man songs missing; Ghostface Killah underplayed; other group staples ignored.

Young Dirty Bastard nearly overshadowed his group with a brief but hyped medley of his father’s hits “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” “Got Your Money” and “Fantasy.”

Nas brought the energy for his return to the stage with “Hate Me Now,” “Made You Look,” “The World Is Yours” and “If I Ruled the World."

And then there was Busta Rhymes, accompanied by rapper Spliff Starr. He came to have a ball, and his big party songs were just what the crowd needed: “Ante Up,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “I Know What You Want,” “Break Ya Neck,” and a taste of “Scenario” and “Look at Me Now.”

Busta Rhymes said this is the first time in 30 years of friendship that the acts have toured together. He thanked the crowd for being part of the celebration and popped a bottle in commemoration, leading into a tease of "Pass the Courvoisier” while he sprayed the bottle onto fans.

Wu-Tang Clan ended the show with “Triumph” — surely a symbolic choice but not the triumph it should’ve been.