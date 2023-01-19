SLSO announces European tour

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced the itinerary for its upcoming European tour, set for March 23-30. The orchestra will perform in five cities in four countries: Vienna, Austria; Brussels, Belgium; Amsterdam and Eindhoven, the Netherlands; and Madrid, Spain. It will be the SLSO’s first trip overseas since its tour of Spain in 2017 and first with Music Director Stéphane Denève.

“I’m so proud of the orchestra, and I really think it is a great ambassador to show what St. Louis actually is,” Denève says via Zoom from his office at Powell Hall. “It’s important to show (the world) that there is great news here and that the city has a great artistic life. And it’s important for the orchestra because we are an international orchestra. We’re on that level, and we have to show it.”

The SLSO will be joined on the tour by much sought-after Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson.

“He’s very, very famous in Europe,” Denève says of Ólafsson, “so it’s an asset for us to have such a big name. And it’s a new big name, meaning he’s a pianist of our time, which reflects that we are an orchestra of our time.”

The program for all five concerts will be the same: Sergei Prokofiev’s “The Love of Three Oranges Suite,” Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto (which Ólafsson performed with the orchestra in 2021) and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.”

“We proposed different programs, but the promoters really wanted this program,” Denève says. “I’m very happy because the ‘Symphonic Dances’ is very dear to me. It’s a piece that is very meaningful and that expresses something very deep, which is a victory of life against death. Basically, it’s full of hope.”

The fact that Brussels is on the schedule is especially significant to Denève, who lived there before moving to St. Louis this past summer. Until 2022, he was music director of the Brussels Philharmonic.

“Some people (there) seem to miss me and I’m happy to show them, so they will understand, why I make my musical home and then my full home — my family home — in St. Louis. And the reason will be clear when they hear this incredible orchestra.”

The SLSO will perform at the Vienna Konzerthaus on March 23 and Brussels’ Centre for Fine Arts on March 26. In the Netherlands, they will appear at Eindhoven’s Muzikgebouw on March 27 and Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw on March 28. The tour will conclude at Madrid’s Auditorio Nacional de Música on March 30.

St. Louisans can hear the tour's program in a concert that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on March 16 at Powell Hall. Tickets are $15-$86. For more information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.