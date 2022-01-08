SLSO cancels free concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. due to rising COVID cases

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its January 17 free community concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, choral activities have been temporarily suspended. Both the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and IN UNISON Chorus were to take part in the program along with a large number of musicians.
In a statement, the SLSO and choruses expressed their disappointment in the cancelation, adding, “the SLSO joins so many others in our community, across our nation, and around the world, who are committed to advancing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the future, we look forward to participating in this important day of service by tapping into the power of music as a vehicle to build community.”
The concert was free, so no refunds are necessary, yet patrons with any additional questions or concerns are directed to contact SLSO at slso.org/concertupdate or the box office at 314-534-1700.
