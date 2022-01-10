SLSO cancels upcoming weekend concerts at Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its concerts scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Powell Hall due to COVID-19 contact tracing requiring some of its musicians to quarantine.

The program was to feature Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite,” Barber’s Violin Concerto featuring soloist Augustin Hadelich, and Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja: Anthem of Unity.”

SLSO music director Stéphane Denève was to conduct.

The SLSO has contacted ticketholders with instructions to request an exchange, a refund or to donate the value of their tickets to the orchestra.

For more information, call the box office at 314-534-1700, or visit slso.org.

The SLSO also announced last week the cancellation of its Jan. 17 free community concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.