SLSO cancels upcoming weekend concerts at Powell Hall
SLSO cancels upcoming weekend concerts at Powell Hall

SLSO at Christmas

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs in December at Powell Hall. 

 Photo by Michael B. Thomas

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its concerts scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Powell Hall due to COVID-19 contact tracing requiring some of its musicians to quarantine.

The program was to feature Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite,” Barber’s Violin Concerto featuring soloist Augustin Hadelich, and Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja: Anthem of Unity.”

SLSO music director Stéphane Denève was to conduct.

The SLSO has contacted ticketholders with instructions to request an exchange, a refund or to donate the value of their tickets to the orchestra.

For more information, call the box office at 314-534-1700, or visit slso.org.

The SLSO also announced last week the cancellation of its Jan. 17 free community concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

