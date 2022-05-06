 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SLSO cancels weekend's season-ending concerts due to COVID cases among orchestra

  • 0
Live music returns to Powell Hall

Music director Stéphane Denève conducts the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on March 26, 2021, at Powell Hall. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its May 6-7 concerts at Powell Hall due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the orchestra.

The concerts — the SLSO’s last performances of the 2021-22 season — were scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 8 p.m. May 7 and were to feature the In Unison Chorus and violinist Akiko Suwanai, with SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducting.

Ticketholders can request an exchange, donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO or request a refund. Visit slso.org/concertupdate, or call the box office at 314-534-1700 for more information. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drew Barrymore hopes to have 'openhearted' interview with Britney Spears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News