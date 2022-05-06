SLSO cancels weekend's season-ending concerts due to COVID cases among orchestra

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its May 6-7 concerts at Powell Hall due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the orchestra.

The concerts — the SLSO’s last performances of the 2021-22 season — were scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 8 p.m. May 7 and were to feature the In Unison Chorus and violinist Akiko Suwanai, with SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducting.

Ticketholders can request an exchange, donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO or request a refund. Visit slso.org/concertupdate, or call the box office at 314-534-1700 for more information. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.