SLSO continues digital series with 5 new streaming concerts

After the successful launch of its digital concert series during the 2021 season, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced a new series of five concerts available for streaming at slso.org.

The first concert, featuring Bach’s “Tempo di Bouree From Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor” and Schubert’s String Quintet is available starting Jan. 26.

The hourlong, full orchestra and chamber music concerts were filmed live in high definition at Powell Hall over the past year will be released monthly and remain available for unlimited streaming through Aug. 31.

The programs feature the SLSO along with music director Stéphane Denève and guest conductor Gemma New, plus guest artists including violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and SLSO cellist Elizabeth Chung performing works by Elgar, Mozart, Prokofiev, Rimsky-Korsakov and others.

Tickets for individual concerts are $18, while a digital passport for the full spring series is $45.

“By making these concerts accessible anywhere, we hope to build musical bridges with people in St. Louis and around the world,” Deneve said in a statement.

SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard added that the series, which is part of the SLSO’s growing portfolio of digital performance and educational offerings, is intended to make music accessible for all and “to deepen connections between our SLSO family of artists and our community both near and far.”

Digital passports are available for purchase at slso.org/digitalconcerts.