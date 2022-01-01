 Skip to main content
SLSO postpones Jan. 2 'Up' concert at Powell Hall
Live music returns to Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs March 26, 2021, for a socially distanced audience at Powell Hall in St. Louis. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Citing health and safety concerns, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its 2 p.m. Jan. 2 performance of "Disney-Pixar’s 'Up' in Concert" at Powell Hall.

The program will be rescheduled for a future date. The SLSO requests that audience members keep their tickets. They will be contacted when a new date is confirmed.

Get more information at slso.org/concertupdate.

