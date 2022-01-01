SLSO postpones Jan. 2 'Up' concert at Powell Hall

By Daniel Durchholz Special to the Post-Dispatch
Citing health and safety concerns, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its 2 p.m. Jan. 2 performance of "Disney-Pixar’s 'Up' in Concert" at Powell Hall.
The program will be rescheduled for a future date. The SLSO requests that audience members keep their tickets. They will be contacted when a new date is confirmed.
Get more information at slso.org/concertupdate.
- By Fred Blumenthal Special to the Post-Dispatch
