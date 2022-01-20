 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SLSO postpones weekend 'Harry Potter' concerts at Powell Hall

Live music returns to Powell Hall

Socially distanced audience members listen as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs March 26, 2021, at Powell Hall. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 21-23 concerts at Powell Hall and has rescheduled them for April 15-16, reaffirming in a statement its commitment “to the health and safety of audiences, musicians and staff.

The concerts feature a screening of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” with live accompaniment by the SLSO.

Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets, which will be honored in April. Tickets for 7 p.m. Jan. 21 are valid for 7 p.m. April 15; tickets for 7 p.m. Jan. 22 are valid for 7 p.m. April 16; and tickets for 3 p.m. Jan. 23 are valid for 2 p.m. April 16.

Exchanges and refunds are also available, or ticketholders may donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO.

For more information, visit slso.org/concertupdate or contact the box office at 314-534-1700.

