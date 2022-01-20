SLSO postpones weekend 'Harry Potter' concerts at Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 21-23 concerts at Powell Hall and has rescheduled them for April 15-16, reaffirming in a statement its commitment “to the health and safety of audiences, musicians and staff.

The concerts feature a screening of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” with live accompaniment by the SLSO.

Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets, which will be honored in April. Tickets for 7 p.m. Jan. 21 are valid for 7 p.m. April 15; tickets for 7 p.m. Jan. 22 are valid for 7 p.m. April 16; and tickets for 3 p.m. Jan. 23 are valid for 2 p.m. April 16.

Exchanges and refunds are also available, or ticketholders may donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO.

For more information, visit slso.org/concertupdate or contact the box office at 314-534-1700.