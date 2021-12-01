St. Louis legend Nelly gives his jacket to a 12-year-old fan after a show

Tiffany Harris, 32, waited more than half her life to see St. Louis legend Nelly perform live.

When she finally fulfilled that dream recently, with 12-year-old daughter Caitlyn in tow, it exceeded both of their expectations when the two met Nelly after the show. The surprises didn't stop there, though.

“Afterward we were waiting for the traffic to die down and we saw the tour buses and some security guards, and that’s when we saw [Nelly],” Harris says. “We were sitting there, parked, and [Caitlyn] jumped out of my car in a tank top, with her [long-sleeve] shirt tied around her waist, and [Nelly] was like, ‘Where’s your jacket?’”

Before Tiffany or Caitlyn knew what was happening, Nelly slid off the black bandana-patterned jacket he was wearing and handed it to Caitlyn.

“He was just so nice to her,” Harris says. “He talked to her and let her take a selfie with him, and he let me take another picture. And then after the picture, she was trying to give him a hug, and it was just so sweet the way he hugged her. He must have seen that she was cold when he hugged her, because he took his jacket off and draped it around her. It was a really good experience; we’re really happy about it.”