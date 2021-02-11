St. Louis Symphony Orchestra launches new digital concert series

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra launched a new digital concert series Feb. 11, the first of its kind in the symphony’s history. The initial six concerts, filmed in high-definition at Powell Hall, are available for streaming through the SLSO’s website, with the first available for free through Feb. 27.
“We are so pleased to share these concerts beyond the walls of Powell Hall,” said music director Stéphane Denève. “Nothing brings us more joy than connecting with people through music.”
The digital concerts include chamber orchestra performances led by Denève with works by Anna Clyne, Antonín Dvořák, Edward Elgar, Giacomo Puccini, Richard Strauss, Igor Stravinsky, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Takashi Yoshimatsu and George Walker.
Additional chamber music programming with input from SLSO musicians includes pieces by Claude Debussy, Gabriela Lena Frank, Katherine Hoover, Missy Mazzoli, Felix Mendelssohn, Jessie Montgomery, Maurice Ravel, Arnold Schoenberg, Richard Strauss and Germaine Tailleferre.
A new hourlong concert will be released every two weeks through April and will complement the SLSO’s updated live concert season, which will be announced in early March.
Access to the first free concert and to $15 tickets for each additional digital concert is available at slso.org. Each concert includes an introduction by Denève and SLSO musicians, plus program notes.
“These digital concerts help the SLSO enrich lives through the power of music by making performances accessible wherever our audiences are,” said Marie-Hélène Bernard, SLSO president and CEO. “We are energized by this first step in our growing library of media offerings, and we look forward to sharing future plans for our expanding digital portfolio in the coming months.”
“We hope you enjoy watching these performances as much as we loved creating them for you,” Denève says. “We look forward to welcoming audiences back to live concerts as soon as it’s safe to do so.”