St. Louis Symphony Orchestra launches new digital concert series

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra launched a new digital concert series Feb. 11, the first of its kind in the symphony’s history. The initial six concerts, filmed in high-definition at Powell Hall, are available for streaming through the SLSO’s website, with the first available for free through Feb. 27.

“We are so pleased to share these concerts beyond the walls of Powell Hall,” said music director Stéphane Denève. “Nothing brings us more joy than connecting with people through music.”

The digital concerts include chamber orchestra performances led by Denève with works by Anna Clyne, Antonín Dvořák, Edward Elgar, Giacomo Puccini, Richard Strauss, Igor Stravinsky, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Takashi Yoshimatsu and George Walker.

Additional chamber music programming with input from SLSO musicians includes pieces by Claude Debussy, Gabriela Lena Frank, Katherine Hoover, Missy Mazzoli, Felix Mendelssohn, Jessie Montgomery, Maurice Ravel, Arnold Schoenberg, Richard Strauss and Germaine Tailleferre.

A new hourlong concert will be released every two weeks through April and will complement the SLSO’s updated live concert season, which will be announced in early March.