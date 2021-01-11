St. Louis Symphony Orchestra suspends previously announced spring programming

Based on guidance from city health officials and experts at Washington University School of Medicine, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will suspend its previously announced programming through May.
In the coming weeks, the SLSO will announce details about revised spring programming.
"We are humbled by our patrons' continued dedication and support,” SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said in a statement. “Although we must suspend our spring 2021 concerts as previously announced, the entire organization and music director Stéphane Denève are energized by the potential of alternate programming — including digital performances — for the spring."
The suspensions include this weekend’s “Made in America” concerts featuring conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin and violinist Simone Porter.
The SLSO still offers digital performances, virtual events, stories and educational resources at slso.org and on YouTube and social media.
Among other things, 2020 was a year marked by cancellations, quarantines and a general feeling of hopelessness. And while there's nothing magical about the flipping of a calendar from one year to the next, things are starting to look up in 2021, especially as coronavirus vaccines begin to roll out.
There's still a lot of uncertainty about what this year holds, but one thing is for sure: We're eager to make up for lost time.
Here are some of last year's postponed events that we're looking forward to in 2021. As has become abundantly clear over the past 10 months, details are subject to change.
By Ian Froeb, Jane Henderson, Kevin C. Johnson, Sarah Bryan Miller, Daniel Neman, Valerie Schremp Hahn, Aisha Sultan and Calvin Wilson
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Liz Phair
When 7 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $66-4144 • More info livenation.com
Women rock! We were bummed when the 25th-anniversary tour for Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill” was rescheduled from July. Many great songs came from that album, but we’re partial to “Ironic,” “All I Really Want,” “Hand in My Pocket” and “Head Over Feet.” KCJ
Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape opening
When Late spring • Where Forest Park, near the World’s Fair Pavilion • How much Free • More info forestparkforever.org/playscape
In July 2019, when workers broke ground on a giant nature playscape in Forest Park, officials were careful to say that the attraction would open sometime in 2020. They didn’t want to be more specific, knowing that weather or other delays would dictate the project’s fate. When the pandemic made a fall 2020 opening unlikely, they announced that late spring 2021 would be the magical time. Flowers will be in full bloom, and water will cascade throughout the $4.5 million landscape, divided into nine ecologically diverse areas. Granted, the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, as it is formally known, may still have pandemic preventatives in place such as signage encouraging distance or extra hand-washing stations. But it will serve as an attractive escape for kids and adults alike. VSH
Art Hill Film Series
When Summer • Where Art Hill, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org
If there’s one thing this city loves, it’s a big, communal event. If it’s free, even better. The St. Louis Art Museum’s popular Art Hill Film Series was driven online last year, so we’re looking forward to its return to the grassy slope in Forest Park. The al fresco series has the vibe of a drive-in theater without the hassle of being cramped in a car. If you get bored with the movie, that panoramic view of the park never disappoints. DN
Chinese Culture Days, ‘Origami in the Garden’
When April • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much To be announced • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
The Missouri Botanical Garden was one of the city’s first institutions to cancel one of its long-favorite festivals. In mid-March, garden officials knew they couldn’t pull off the popular Chinese Culture Days, which draws more than 8,000 people daily in late April. The 2021 festival would include the opening of “Origami in the Garden,” an exhibit by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box and other artists featuring their large-scale metal sculptures of cranes, boats, ponies and butterflies. “Origami in the Garden” is scheduled to run April 17 through Oct. 10. Origami After Hours, an evening event, will run May 27 through Aug. 27. Plans for Chinese Culture Days are up in the air; the event may happen later this year. Construction continues on the new $92 million Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, which will be complete in 2022. The garden remains open, and the Ridgway Center faces the wrecking ball in late January. VSH
‘Dinoroarus’
When Spring • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much To be announced • More info stlzoo.org
The St. Louis Zoo’s decision to shutter its Children’s Zoo hit hard: Many of us grew up with memories of the attraction, which had existed in some form for more than 50 years. But what made the Children’s Zoo fun — hands-on opportunities to slide with otters, brush a goat or climb inside a hippo’s head — weren’t possible with a highly contagious virus in the way. Zoo officials had planned to reimagine the space within the next several years but moved up their timeline to think of new ways to generate revenue. “Dinoroarus,” a new exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs, will open in the spring. It will include 15 different groupings of prehistoric creatures, including a life-size brontosaurus and a 12-foot Tyrannosaurus rex. Living birds, descendants of dinosaurs, will round out the exhibit, which will remain for the next couple of years as the zoo decides on a permanent replacement. Also opening at the zoo in summer 2021: Primate Canopy Trails, an $11.5 million outdoor expansion of the Primate House. VSH
The Doobie Brothers
When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $23-$144 • More info livenation.com
We regularly see separate concert tours by the Doobie Brothers and Ferguson’s own Michael McDonald, but it’s been years since we’ve seen the two staples join forces. They’re together again for the band’s “50th Anniversary Tour,” which had been scheduled to visit Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August 2020. (Technically, it will be the band’s 51st anniversary, but will the tour name change?) The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony in November. KCJ
Festival of Nations
When August • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info festivalofnationsstl.org
The International Institute’s annual celebration of the cultural diversity and traditions in St. Louis moved some features online last year. The festival draws more than 125,000 people to its shows and food attractions, and more than 60 restaurants and food trucks offer a diverse selection of cuisines. The institute provides support to immigrants through language learning resources and aids them in seeking employment and citizenship. The organization’s signature event is a way for locals to travel the world without leaving town. AS
Fox Theatre Broadway Series
When Fall (expected) • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much Ticket prices vary • More info fabulousfox.com
I’ve only held season tickets to the Fox Theatre for a few years, but they had become a source of enjoyment and anticipation, knowing something fun was on the calendar from fall to spring. At least half of the 2020-21 season was delayed, then canceled, but the theater expects to have a season starting in the fall. It hasn’t announced the lineup except to say that “Hamilton” is included for spring 2022. After more than a year spent mostly at home, going to a succession of musicals sounds like an unbelievable treat. JH
Halsey
When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $40-$145 • More info livenation.com
In the male-dominated world of A-list concert headliners, it’s always great when a new female artist joins the fray. We know from Halsey’s videos and awards show performances that she’s more than ready for the big stage. Her “Manic World Tour” was to visit Hollywood Casino Amphitheater last July and is rescheduled for July 2021. Her latest album is “Manic.” KCJ
Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis
When 8 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
The Weeknd isn’t the only A-list music superstar who had planned a St. Louis debut in 2020. Pop singer Harry Styles was scheduled to make his solo debut here; he previously had performed as part of supergroup One Direction. Now, he’s on his own with two hit albums, “Fine Line” (2019) and “Harry Styles” (2017). KCJ
Justin Bieber
When 7:30 p.m. July 25 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $59.50-$199.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Justin Bieber’s tour postponement was obviously disappointing for his legions of Beliebers. For some, though, the bigger disappointment was that his opening acts, Kehlani and Jaden Smith, aren’t part of the rescheduled tour. The July 2020 show at Enterprise Center is now on the calendar for July 2021. Bieber’s latest album is “Changes” featuring “Yummy” and “Intentions.” KCJ
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti & Spearhead
When 5 p.m. July 10 • Where Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue • How much $45-$225 • More info cardinals.com/chesney
Kenny Chesney’s fans will get a chance to chillaxify after all. His “Chillixification Tour” stop from last June is scheduled for this summer, with the same opening acts: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. It will be the biggest country show of the season. KCJ
Maroon 5
When 7 p.m. Aug. 20 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $64.50-$169.50 • More info livenation.com
Maroon 5 still has plans to visit St. Louis for what is described as the biggest show of its career. The pop-rock band’s August 2020 show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is now scheduled for August 2021; Meghan Trainor is no longer on the bill. In the past, Maroon 5 has played at Enterprise Center on its visits to St. Louis. The band is working on its next album, the follow-up to “Red Pill Blues” (2017). KCJ
‘Mlima’s Tale’
When May 28-July 11 • Where Catherine B. Berges Theatre, COCA, 6880 Washington Avenue • How much To be announced • More info repstl.org
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis postponed its March production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” But the company tentatively plans to resume live in-person performances with Lynn Nottage’s 2018 play “Mlima’s Tale,” which addresses the illegal ivory trade through the journey of an African elephant’s tusks. The Rep will present the play at COCA’s new Catherine B. Berges Theatre. The production promises to be the kind of richly theatrical experience that audiences have been missing. Nottage won the Pulitzer Prize for “Ruined” and “Sweat.” CW
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When 4:30 p.m. July 6 • Where Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue • How much $59.50-$750 • More info cardinals.com/motleycrue
There’s no way you’re going to keep a bunch of old headbangers down, and we mean that in the most respectful way. Described as a monster of a show, the “Stadium Tour” lineup features Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The Busch Stadium show had been scheduled for June 2020. Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. KCJ
Music at the Intersection
When Sept. 10-12 • Where Throughout Grand Center • How much To be announced • More info saintlouismusicweek.org
Originally planned for September 2020, Music at the Intersection has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-12. The three-day event will take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the Grand Center arts district and will feature multiple music genres performed by national, regional and local artists. Performers and venues will be announced soon. The event is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Steward Family Foundation. KCJ
Opera Theatre of St. Louis
When May-June • Where Webster University • How much To be announced • More info opera-stl.org
After a virtual season in 2020, Opera Theatre of St. Louis is evaluating its plans for 2021. A new outdoor festival season opens with the world premiere of the revised edition of composer Stewart Wallace and librettist Michael Korie’s “Harvey Milk.” Then comes a double bill of the shamefully neglected William Grant Still’s “Highway 1, U.S.A.” and Puccini’s comedy “Gianni Schicchi.” A quadruple bill follows with “On the Battlefield of Broken Hearts,” a compilation of four operas on love and revenge, including soprano/director Patricia Racette in a self-directed production of “La Voix Humaine,” by Francis Poulenc. In the annual “Center Stage” concert, Gerdine Young Artists get to strut their stuff, and the inaugural “Juneteenth Concert" celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. SBM
Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels
When 8 p.m. July 9 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $125-$170 • More info livenation.com
When tickets for Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour” went on sale, the April 2020 show at Enterprise Center unsurprisingly was a quick sellout. But just as quickly, the coronavirus pandemic took away the show. Thankfully, the tour found a date this summer. Opening the show is Run the Jewels, with a bit of local flavor: Trackstar the DJ lives in St. Louis. KCJ
Red Flag grand opening
When To be announced • Where Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street • More info redflagstl.com
Red Flag, a new concert club in midtown, was originally scheduled to open in February 2020, but shortly before that, a construction mishap caused delays. While making repairs for a new opening date in March, the real disaster struck: the coronavirus pandemic. Red Flag eventually opened softly in October and has been operating occasionally — with decreased capacity and pandemic safety protocols — until a proper grand opening in 2021. KCJ
Robert Classic French Film Festival
When Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15 • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium at Webster University • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org
One of the cinematic highlights of the year is always the Classic French Film Festival presented by Cinema St. Louis and the Webster University Film Series. Just as the French are widely regarded to have the best food in the world, so too are they sometimes said to make the greatest films. The 2020 version of the festival was abridged to just three films shown online; the 2021 version will try to show some of the movies that could not be shown in 2020. DN
St. Louis Art Fair
When Sept. 10-12 • Where Downtown Clayton • How much Free • More info saintlouisartfair.com
After more than 25 years, the pandemic forced the St. Louis Art Fair — one of the country’s top art fairs — to move online in 2020. The weekend event typically attracts more than 100,000 spectators. Of approximately 1,200 artists who apply, only 120 are accepted through a juried process. it’s an honor to land a spot here. The majority of the featured artists are not from St. Louis but rather across the country. Even those who are there to browse will be tempted by the high-end food vendors offering noshes fit for a fancy exhibition. AS
St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
When July 16-18 and July 23-25 (in person); July 16-25 (online) • Where Brown Hall at Washington University • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org
The biggest problem for any non-Hollywood filmmaker is getting his or her movies seen. The popular St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase addresses the problem by providing a venue for the best work by the best local filmmakers. St. Louisans can see the pictures before they hit the festival circuit, television and, potentially, national distribution. This year, the showcase will be held both in person and online. DN
St. Louis International Film Festival
When November • Where Various locations • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org
Assuming the vaccine rollout goes as planned and the pandemic is brought under control, Cinema St. Louis hopes to switch from virtual fests in the first two quarters to in-person events, starting in July with the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. Organizers hope to return to their usual in-person approach to the St. Louis International Film Festival in November; a final decision will be made no later than August. SLIFF will be scaled back a bit in size and scope because of the pandemic's economic effects, but the intent is to approximate normalcy. This year’s will be the 30th edition of the festival, so special events will be featured. But really, just being back in a theater and watching great films with an audience will feel like a special event. AS
St. Louis Literary Awards: Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith
When April 15 (Michael Chabon, virtual) and Nov. 4 (Zadie Smith, in person) • Where To be announced • How much Free; registration required • More info slu.edu/library/library-associates
Not just one, but two popular authors will receive a St. Louis Literary Award this year. Michael Chabon, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” is a campus read pick for St. Louis University, was scheduled to come to visit in 2020. The pandemic has pushed his talk to this April, and it will be virtual. But Zadie Smith, chosen for 2021, is expected to be in St. Louis in person in early November. Smith is known for both novels and nonfiction, including “White Teeth,” “On Beauty” and her latest, “Intimations.” (Full disclosure: I’m a member of the award committee, making me even more eager to see these outstanding writers.) JH
St. Louis Music Park opening
When Summer • Where St. Louis Music Park, 50 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info ticketmaster.com
St. Louis Music Park, the $9 million boutique amphitheater that’s part of the Centene Community Ice Center, never got to make its big debut last summer. It had been slated to open in May with Kesha and Big Freedia. Many of the shows from 2020 have been rescheduled for this year, including Kaleo (June 15), Blackberry Smoke with Allman Betts Band (July 16), David Gray (July 20), Goo Goo Dolls (July 30), Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 13) and Judas Priest (Sept. 25). The venue’s placement, just a stone’s throw from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, would make the Maryland Heights corridor an even bigger concert destination. KCJ
Santana; Earth, Wind & Fire
When 7 p.m. July 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $49-$149 • More info livenation.com
You can’t keep something called “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” down for long. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire is a dream pairing, and we’re thankful the July 2020 postponement has led to a 2021 date. It’s the first time the two legendary bands have toured together. Santana will play songs from “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock era, as well as tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises. KCJ
Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival
When March • Where Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street • How much Free • More info schlafly.com
The 2020 edition of Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival was one of the first major food-event cancellations of the pandemic, so fans have been waiting nearly two years for the perfect pairing of beers and bivalves. Will 2021 let us once again celebrate at the Tap Room with oysters, stouts, live music and people we are not quarantining with? If not, it would be a shucking shame. IF
‘Sweeney Todd’
When Aug. 12-18 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much To be announced • More info muny.org
After the pandemic forced the Muny to call off its 102nd season in Forest Park, the theater is making plans to present outdoor musicals again. The originally planned 2020 lineup will be presented this summer, as long as conditions allow. “Sweeney Todd,” Stephen Sondheim’s tale of a vengeful barber, makes its Muny debut and is arguably the most intriguing title from the delayed season. It’s among the composer-lyricist’s more operatic works; songs include the enchanting “Pretty Women.” The rest of the 103rd season includes “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (July 5-11), “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” (July 14-22), “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (July 25-31), “The Sound of Music” (Aug. 3-9), “On Your Feet!” (Aug. 21-27) and “Chicago” (Aug. 30-Sept. 5). CW
Taste of St. Louis
When September • Where Memorial Plaza, Soldiers Memorial • How much Free • More info tastestl.com
The annual Taste of St. Louis festival returned to the city proper in 2019 after five years in Chesterfield. Festival organizers said some 105,000 attended the 2019 edition, but that momentum came to a halt when the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event. Chuck Justus, whose Taste It Productions took over the festival and returned it to the city, was hopeful for 2021 when he discussed the 2020 cancellation with the Post-Dispatch in August: “I would assume by then we've got this thing figured out.” IF
‘Top Girls’
When Tentatively scheduled for September • Where To be announced • How much To be announced • More info slightlyoff.org
Caryl Churchill is a major British playwright, but underrepresented in St. Louis. So it’s good news that SATE plans to stage one of Churchill’s greatest works this fall. “Top Girls,” which premiered in 1982 in London, explores the role of women in society and ranks among the essential plays of the 20th century. CW
The Weeknd, Sabrino Claudio, Don Tolliver
When 7 p.m. Aug. 24 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36.75-$425 • More info livenation.com
Though the Weeknd had an incredible 2020, the Grammys snubbed him when nominations were announced in November. That’s OK — there’s plenty of love for his hot “After Hours Tour,” which moves to 2021 and is said to showcase state-of-the-art production with the most LEDs and video for an arena show. The concert at Enterprise Center, originally scheduled in August 2020, will be the Weeknd’s St. Louis debut. His album “After Hours” includes “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” KCJ