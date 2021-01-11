 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra suspends previously announced spring programming
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra suspends previously announced spring programming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stephane Deneve conducts the SLSO, 10/16/20

Stéphane Denève conducts a chamber concert Oct. 16, 2020, at Powell Symphony Hall. 

 Photo by Dilip Vishwanat

Based on guidance from city health officials and experts at Washington University School of Medicine, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will suspend its previously announced programming through May.

In the coming weeks, the SLSO will announce details about revised spring programming.

"We are humbled by our patrons' continued dedication and support,” SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said in a statement. “Although we must suspend our spring 2021 concerts as previously announced, the entire organization and music director Stéphane Denève are energized by the potential of alternate programming — including digital performances — for the spring."

The suspensions include this weekend’s “Made in America” concerts featuring conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin and violinist Simone Porter.

The SLSO still offers digital performances, virtual events, stories and educational resources at slso.org and on YouTube and social media.

31 postponed events we’re looking forward to in this year of do-overs

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports