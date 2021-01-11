St. Louis Symphony Orchestra suspends previously announced spring programming

Based on guidance from city health officials and experts at Washington University School of Medicine, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will suspend its previously announced programming through May.

In the coming weeks, the SLSO will announce details about revised spring programming.

"We are humbled by our patrons' continued dedication and support,” SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said in a statement. “Although we must suspend our spring 2021 concerts as previously announced, the entire organization and music director Stéphane Denève are energized by the potential of alternate programming — including digital performances — for the spring."

The suspensions include this weekend’s “Made in America” concerts featuring conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin and violinist Simone Porter.

The SLSO still offers digital performances, virtual events, stories and educational resources at slso.org and on YouTube and social media.

